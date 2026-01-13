Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PTON, TTMI, PATH

TTM Technologies Inc (Symbol: TTMI) options are showing a volume of 10,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of TTMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of TTMI. Below is a chart showing TTMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) options are showing a volume of 147,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 18,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTON options, TTMI options, or PATH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Precious Metals Dividend Stocks
YORW shares outstanding history
DFZ Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.