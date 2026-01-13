Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PTON, TTMI, PATH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 49,140 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028 , with 20,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

TTM Technologies Inc (Symbol: TTMI) options are showing a volume of 10,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of TTMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of TTMI. Below is a chart showing TTMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) options are showing a volume of 147,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 18,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

