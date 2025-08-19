Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLYM, MRX, LLY

August 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM), where a total volume of 4,457 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 445,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.7% of PLYM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of PLYM. Below is a chart showing PLYM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: MRX) saw options trading volume of 15,300 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 120.7% of MRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MRX. Below is a chart showing MRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 79,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $725 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 4,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $725 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLYM options, MRX options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

