Markets
PLTR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, IONQ, BULL

April 14, 2026 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 523,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 52.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 31,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 188,996 contracts, representing approximately 18.9 million underlying shares or approximately 108.8% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 14,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL) saw options trading volume of 88,972 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 16,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, IONQ options, or BULL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Analyst Actions
 GPK YTD Return
 Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Analyst Actions-> GPK YTD Return-> Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
IONQ
BULL

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