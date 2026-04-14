Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, IONQ, BULL

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 188,996 contracts, representing approximately 18.9 million underlying shares or approximately 108.8% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 14,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL) saw options trading volume of 88,972 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 16,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, IONQ options, or BULL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Analyst Actions
GPK YTD Return
Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.