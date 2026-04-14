Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, IONQ, BULL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 523,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 52.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 31,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 188,996 contracts, representing approximately 18.9 million underlying shares or approximately 108.8% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 14,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL) saw options trading volume of 88,972 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 16,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, IONQ options, or BULL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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