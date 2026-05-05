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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLOW, CTRI, ABG

May 05, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (Symbol: PLOW), where a total of 5,235 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 216.7% of PLOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 241,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,400 underlying shares of PLOW. Below is a chart showing PLOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Centuri Holdings Inc (Symbol: CTRI) options are showing a volume of 18,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.4% of CTRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,400 underlying shares of CTRI. Below is a chart showing CTRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) options are showing a volume of 4,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 462,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 2,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,800 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLOW options, CTRI options, or ABG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Alerts
 KMB market cap history
 High Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Alerts-> KMB market cap history-> High Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLOW
CTRI
ABG

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