Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLOW, CTRI, ABG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (Symbol: PLOW), where a total of 5,235 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 216.7% of PLOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 241,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 5,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,400 underlying shares of PLOW. Below is a chart showing PLOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Centuri Holdings Inc (Symbol: CTRI) options are showing a volume of 18,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.4% of CTRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,400 underlying shares of CTRI. Below is a chart showing CTRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) options are showing a volume of 4,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 462,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 2,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,800 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLOW options, CTRI options, or ABG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.