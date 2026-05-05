Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLOW, CTRI, ABG

Centuri Holdings Inc (Symbol: CTRI) options are showing a volume of 18,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.4% of CTRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,400 underlying shares of CTRI. Below is a chart showing CTRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) options are showing a volume of 4,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 462,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 2,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,800 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLOW options, CTRI options, or ABG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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