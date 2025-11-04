Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PINS, AMD, AHCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 90,033 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 8,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,800 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 610,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 29,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) options are showing a volume of 6,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 652,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.3% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 792,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,200 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

