PINS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PINS, AMD, AHCO

November 04, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 90,033 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 8,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,800 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 610,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 29,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) options are showing a volume of 6,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 652,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.3% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 792,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,200 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, AMD options, or AHCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
