Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PINS, ABR, RDW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 50,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026 , with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 16,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 13,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redwire Corp (Symbol: RDW) saw options trading volume of 117,397 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of RDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 8,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,500 underlying shares of RDW. Below is a chart showing RDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, ABR options, or RDW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.