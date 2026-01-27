Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PINS, ABR, RDW

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 16,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 13,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Redwire Corp (Symbol: RDW) saw options trading volume of 117,397 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of RDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 8,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,500 underlying shares of RDW. Below is a chart showing RDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
