Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PII, GOOGL, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), where a total of 9,478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 947,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 5,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 238,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 18,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 100,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 6,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PII options, GOOGL options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

