Markets
PII

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PII, GOOGL, ORCL

July 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), where a total of 9,478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 947,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 238,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 18,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 100,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 6,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PII options, GOOGL options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks
 CRAI shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of TSLZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks-> CRAI shares outstanding history-> Institutional Holders of TSLZ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PII
GOOGL
ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.