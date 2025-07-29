Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PII, FULC, OXY

July 29, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), where a total volume of 9,756 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 975,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FULC) options are showing a volume of 3,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 383,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of FULC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of FULC. Below is a chart showing FULC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 67,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 17,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
