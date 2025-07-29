Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PII, FULC, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), where a total volume of 9,756 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 975,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 2,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FULC) options are showing a volume of 3,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 383,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of FULC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of FULC. Below is a chart showing FULC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 67,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 17,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PII options, FULC options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.