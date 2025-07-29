Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PII, FULC, OXY

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FULC) options are showing a volume of 3,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 383,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of FULC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of FULC. Below is a chart showing FULC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 67,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 17,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PII options, FULC options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: KN Price Target
CISO Options Chain
Institutional Holders of CLPR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.