Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PEN, EXPD, JOE

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) options are showing a volume of 4,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 804,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) saw options trading volume of 692 contracts, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares or approximately 51% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,500 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
