Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PEN, EXPD, JOE

September 17, 2024 — 03:29 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN), where a total volume of 2,198 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 219,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,600 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) options are showing a volume of 4,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 804,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) saw options trading volume of 692 contracts, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares or approximately 51% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,500 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEN options, EXPD options, or JOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Stocks mentioned

PEN
EXPD
JOE

