Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PCT, TXN, VRT

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 35,163 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,700 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 67,564 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 15,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
