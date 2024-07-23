News & Insights

Markets
PCT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PCT, TXN, VRT

July 23, 2024 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 12,493 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.8% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 35,163 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,700 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 67,564 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 15,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PCT options, TXN options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Energy Shares
 MGF Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding QEFA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCT
TXN
VRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.