Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PCT, TXN, VRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 12,493 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.8% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024 , with 1,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 35,163 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,700 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 67,564 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 15,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCT options, TXN options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.