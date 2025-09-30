Markets
PATH

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PATH, DJT, DOCU

September 30, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH), where a total of 174,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.5% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 12,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 66,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 15,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 31,115 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 86.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PATH options, DJT options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling
 COSM Average Annual Return
 NVEI market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling-> COSM Average Annual Return-> NVEI market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PATH
DJT
DOCU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.