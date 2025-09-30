Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PATH, DJT, DOCU

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 66,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 15,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 31,115 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 86.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PATH options, DJT options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling
COSM Average Annual Return
NVEI market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.