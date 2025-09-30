Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PATH, DJT, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH), where a total of 174,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.5% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 12,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 66,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 15,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 31,115 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 86.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

