Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PAR, QCOM, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR), where a total of 5,054 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 505,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 2,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,200 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 42,665 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 7,966 contracts, representing approximately 796,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAR options, QCOM options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

