Markets
PAR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PAR, QCOM, ZS

February 03, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR), where a total of 5,054 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 505,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,200 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 42,665 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 7,966 contracts, representing approximately 796,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PAR options, QCOM options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
 VIK Options Chain
 VLON market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling-> VIK Options Chain-> VLON market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PAR
QCOM
ZS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.