Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OSG, ENVX, TGT

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 61,595 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 35,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 55,579 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OSG options, ENVX options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Leon Cooperman Stock Picks
AMZN Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VLUE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.