Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OSG, ENVX, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (Symbol: OSG), where a total volume of 7,195 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 719,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.2% of OSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 4,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,700 underlying shares of OSG. Below is a chart showing OSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 61,595 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 35,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 55,579 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

