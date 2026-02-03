Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OSCR, WMB, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR), where a total of 41,146 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028 , with 5,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,600 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) saw options trading volume of 35,261 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 14,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 19,090 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,400 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, WMB options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

