Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OSCR, WMB, ABNB

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) saw options trading volume of 35,261 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 14,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 19,090 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,400 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:
