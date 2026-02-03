Markets
OSCR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OSCR, WMB, ABNB

February 03, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR), where a total of 41,146 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 5,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,600 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) saw options trading volume of 35,261 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 14,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 19,090 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,400 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, WMB options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of EXR
 AEHL YTD Return
 FMCN Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of EXR-> AEHL YTD Return-> FMCN Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSCR
WMB
ABNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.