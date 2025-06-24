Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, OXY, GOOGL

June 24, 2025 — 01:51 pm EDT

June 24, 2025 — 01:51 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 107,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.6% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 14,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 81,715 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 210,644 contracts, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 21,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, OXY options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
