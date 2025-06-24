Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, OXY, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 107,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.6% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025 , with 14,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 81,715 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 210,644 contracts, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 21,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

