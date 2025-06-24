Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, OXY, GOOGL

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 81,715 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 210,644 contracts, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 21,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, OXY options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
