Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVT, VSAT, PZZA

Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) options are showing a volume of 8,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 840,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,500 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 3,741 contracts, representing approximately 374,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVT options, VSAT options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
