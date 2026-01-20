Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVT, VSAT, PZZA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT), where a total volume of 8,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 885,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) options are showing a volume of 8,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 840,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,500 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 3,741 contracts, representing approximately 374,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVT options, VSAT options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.