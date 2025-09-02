Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, TSLA, STZ

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 829,955 contracts, representing approximately 83.0 million underlying shares or approximately 109.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 42,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 19,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,400 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, TSLA options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GLQ
OSW YTD Return
AMRS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.