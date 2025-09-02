Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, TSLA, STZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 2.0 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 203.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 170.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 99,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 829,955 contracts, representing approximately 83.0 million underlying shares or approximately 109.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 42,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 19,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,400 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, TSLA options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.