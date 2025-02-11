News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, GPN, CNC

February 11, 2025 — 01:24 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 1.7 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 172.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 101,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 8,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 823,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,500 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) options are showing a volume of 22,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 12,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

