Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, CGON, COIN

CG Oncology Inc (Symbol: CGON) options are showing a volume of 18,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.4% of CGON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 9,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,000 underlying shares of CGON. Below is a chart showing CGON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 143,026 contracts, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares or approximately 131% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, CGON options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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