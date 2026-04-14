Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, CGON, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 2.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 234.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 15, 2026 , with 153,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

CG Oncology Inc (Symbol: CGON) options are showing a volume of 18,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.4% of CGON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 9,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,000 underlying shares of CGON. Below is a chart showing CGON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 143,026 contracts, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares or approximately 131% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, CGON options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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