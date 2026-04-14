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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, CGON, COIN

April 14, 2026 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 2.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 234.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 15, 2026, with 153,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CG Oncology Inc (Symbol: CGON) options are showing a volume of 18,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.4% of CGON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 9,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,000 underlying shares of CGON. Below is a chart showing CGON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 143,026 contracts, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares or approximately 131% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, CGON options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock RSI
 Institutional Holders of NIMC
 Future Dividend Aristocrats

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock RSI-> Institutional Holders of NIMC-> Future Dividend Aristocrats-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
CGON
COIN

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