Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVAX, TKO, PYPL

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 5,728 contracts, representing approximately 572,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 71,666 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
