Markets
NVAX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVAX, TKO, PYPL

December 16, 2025 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 17,942 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,200 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 5,728 contracts, representing approximately 572,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 71,666 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, TKO options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of EPIX
 GABC Split History
 CPHC market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of EPIX-> GABC Split History-> CPHC market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX
TKO
PYPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.