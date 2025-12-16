Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVAX, TKO, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 17,942 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 6,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,200 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 5,728 contracts, representing approximately 572,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 71,666 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

