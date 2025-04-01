Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NTGR, LLY, RBLX

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 19,854 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $815 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $815 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 45,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 13,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NTGR options, LLY options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like
Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MKC
ETRN Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.