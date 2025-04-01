Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NTGR, LLY, RBLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR), where a total volume of 2,463 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 246,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.3% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 19,854 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $815 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $815 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 45,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 13,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

