Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NTAP, KEYS, DKNG

Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) saw options trading volume of 5,752 contracts, representing approximately 575,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,500 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 79,161 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 8,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,500 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NTAP options, KEYS options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
