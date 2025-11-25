Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NTAP, KEYS, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), where a total volume of 8,477 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 847,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025 , with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) saw options trading volume of 5,752 contracts, representing approximately 575,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,500 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 79,161 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 8,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,500 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NTAP options, KEYS options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.