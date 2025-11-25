Markets
NTAP

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NTAP, KEYS, DKNG

November 25, 2025 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), where a total volume of 8,477 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 847,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) saw options trading volume of 5,752 contracts, representing approximately 575,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,500 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 79,161 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 8,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,500 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

