Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NRDS, VKTX, TTD

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 15,448 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 15,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 3,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NRDS options, VKTX options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
