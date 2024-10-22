News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NRDS, VKTX, TTD

October 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NerdWallet Inc (Symbol: NRDS), where a total volume of 3,293 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 329,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.5% of NRDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares of NRDS. Below is a chart showing NRDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 15,448 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 15,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 3,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
