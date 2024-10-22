Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NRDS, VKTX, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NerdWallet Inc (Symbol: NRDS), where a total volume of 3,293 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 329,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.5% of NRDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 3,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares of NRDS. Below is a chart showing NRDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 15,448 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 15,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 3,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

