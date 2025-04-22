Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOC, LMND, HOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 5,611 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 561,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 8,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 868,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 12,371 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,400 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOC options, LMND options, or HOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

