Markets
NOC

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOC, LMND, HOG

April 22, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 5,611 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 561,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 8,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 868,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 12,371 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,400 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOC options, LMND options, or HOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Manufacturing Dividend Stock List
 MSFT shares outstanding history
 URI Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Manufacturing Dividend Stock List-> MSFT shares outstanding history-> URI Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOC
LMND
HOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.