Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NLY, FICO, LITE

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,271 contracts, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 62 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,200 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 27,525 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $785 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $785 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NLY options, FICO options, or LITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
