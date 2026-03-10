Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NLY, FICO, LITE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), where a total volume of 39,170 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 19,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,271 contracts, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 62 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,200 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 27,525 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $785 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $785 strike highlighted in orange:

