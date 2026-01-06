Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, XOM, SERV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 150,351 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026 , with 16,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 92,816 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Serve Robotics Inc. (Symbol: SERV) options are showing a volume of 38,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of SERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 15,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SERV. Below is a chart showing SERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, XOM options, or SERV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.