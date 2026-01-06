Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, XOM, SERV

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 92,816 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Serve Robotics Inc. (Symbol: SERV) options are showing a volume of 38,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of SERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 15,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SERV. Below is a chart showing SERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, XOM options, or SERV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TRP Price Target
MBX Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of WLTW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.