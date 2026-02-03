Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, RMBS, CMG

Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) saw options trading volume of 12,257 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 76,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, RMBS options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
