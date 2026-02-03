Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, RMBS, CMG

February 03, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 72,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 15,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) saw options trading volume of 12,257 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 76,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
