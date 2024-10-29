News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NG, SHOO, EAT

October 29, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NovaGold Resources Inc. (Symbol: NG), where a total of 5,030 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 503,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of NG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 991,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of NG. Below is a chart showing NG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) saw options trading volume of 3,023 contracts, representing approximately 302,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) saw options trading volume of 5,457 contracts, representing approximately 545,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
