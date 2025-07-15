Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, DELL, NTRS

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 31,476 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) saw options trading volume of 16,377 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of NTRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,100 underlying shares of NTRS. Below is a chart showing NTRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NEM options, DELL options, or NTRS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: VTWG Average Annual Return
Funds Holding SPIB
TLAB Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.