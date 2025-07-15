Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, DELL, NTRS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total of 81,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 6,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 693,800 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 31,476 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) saw options trading volume of 16,377 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of NTRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,100 underlying shares of NTRS. Below is a chart showing NTRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

