Markets
NATL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NATL, ABNB, JNJ

May 13, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NCR Atleos Corp (Symbol: NATL), where a total of 2,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 211,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.4% of NATL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 404,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of NATL. Below is a chart showing NATL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 29,286 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,300 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 40,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,000 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NATL options, ABNB options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MXF Dividend History
 KSCP Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CYBR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MXF Dividend History-> KSCP Average Annual Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CYBR-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NATL
ABNB
JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.