Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NATL, ABNB, JNJ

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 29,286 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,300 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 40,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,000 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NATL options, ABNB options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
