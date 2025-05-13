Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NATL, ABNB, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NCR Atleos Corp (Symbol: NATL), where a total of 2,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 211,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.4% of NATL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 404,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of NATL. Below is a chart showing NATL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 29,286 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,300 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 40,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,000 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

