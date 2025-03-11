Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, PCT, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 97,798 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 3,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 12,929 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,600 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 31,643 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

