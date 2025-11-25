Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, HPQ, DAVE

November 25, 2025 — 03:31 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 126,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 11,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) saw options trading volume of 54,950 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 6,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,200 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 2,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 652,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,800 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, HPQ options, or DAVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

