Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, HPQ, DAVE

HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) saw options trading volume of 54,950 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 6,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,200 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 2,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 652,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,800 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, HPQ options, or DAVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding FFNW
DY YTD Return
Funds Holding IGAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.