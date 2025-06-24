Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSTR, WGS, TDOC

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) options are showing a volume of 10,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.5% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,700 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 63,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,700 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
