Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MOD, CVI, FND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD), where a total volume of 4,493 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 449,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) saw options trading volume of 7,616 contracts, representing approximately 761,600 underlying shares or approximately 82% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 10,522 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,500 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOD options, CVI options, or FND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.