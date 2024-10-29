Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MOD, CVI, FND

CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) saw options trading volume of 7,616 contracts, representing approximately 761,600 underlying shares or approximately 82% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 10,522 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,500 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
