Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MOD, CAVA, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD), where a total volume of 9,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 946,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 2,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,500 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 30,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 13,886 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $302.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $302.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOD options, CAVA options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.