Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MOD, CAVA, FDX

January 06, 2026 — 04:12 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD), where a total volume of 9,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 946,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,500 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 30,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 13,886 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $302.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $302.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
