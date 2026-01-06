Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MOD, CAVA, FDX

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 30,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 13,886 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $302.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $302.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MOD options, CAVA options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
