Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MNRO, EA, WING

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 9,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 953,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,000 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 1,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 178,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,700 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MNRO options, EA options, or WING options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
