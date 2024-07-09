News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MNRO, EA, WING

July 09, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO), where a total of 4,393 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 439,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of MNRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 829,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,800 underlying shares of MNRO. Below is a chart showing MNRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 9,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 953,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,000 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 1,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 178,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,700 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

