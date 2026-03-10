Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MLYS, DKS, GNK

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 8,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 866,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,800 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (Symbol: GNK) saw options trading volume of 4,284 contracts, representing approximately 428,400 underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of GNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 567,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,300 underlying shares of GNK. Below is a chart showing GNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
