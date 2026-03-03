Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MHK, YEXT, C

Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) saw options trading volume of 20,125 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 94,519 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 19,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
