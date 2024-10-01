News & Insights

Markets
MGNI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MGNI, AVAV, GS

October 01, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total volume of 9,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 989,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,700 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 2,432 contracts, representing approximately 243,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 11,094 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, AVAV options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Largest BDCs by Net Assets
 Funds Holding PMOM
 CREE market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGNI
AVAV
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.