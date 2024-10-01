Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MGNI, AVAV, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total volume of 9,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 989,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 4,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,700 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 2,432 contracts, representing approximately 243,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 11,094 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, AVAV options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.