Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MGNI, AVAV, GS

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 2,432 contracts, representing approximately 243,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 11,094 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
