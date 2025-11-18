Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: META, COST, TSLA

November 18, 2025 — 01:17 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 343,581 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 14,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 32,519 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 140.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 4,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.2 million contracts, representing approximately 120.0 million underlying shares or approximately 136.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 64,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, COST options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

META
COST
TSLA

