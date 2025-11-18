Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: META, COST, TSLA

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 32,519 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 140.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 4,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.2 million contracts, representing approximately 120.0 million underlying shares or approximately 136.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 64,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, COST options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
