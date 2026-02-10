Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MEDP, THC, AZO

February 10, 2026 — 03:36 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP), where a total of 1,836 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 183,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 296,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 5,517 contracts, representing approximately 551,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,800 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4000 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4000 strike highlighted in orange:

