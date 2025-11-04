Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDGL, HOG, SRPT

November 04, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 2,149 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 214,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 305,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 9,503 contracts, representing approximately 950,300 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 3,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 32,224 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,200 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

