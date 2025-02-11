News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCY, FIVE, CAVA

February 11, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

February 11, 2025

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), where a total volume of 8,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 816,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.6% of MCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,400 underlying shares of MCY. Below is a chart showing MCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 12,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 14,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 3,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,100 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

