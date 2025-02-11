Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCY, FIVE, CAVA

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 12,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 14,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 3,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,100 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCY options, FIVE options, or CAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Office Supplies Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of USSH
BSQR YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.