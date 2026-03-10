Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCK, AAOI, JPM

March 10, 2026 — 03:55 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total volume of 3,447 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 344,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,000 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 38,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,300 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 43,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 3,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

