Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, CWAN, AS

November 11, 2025 — 03:52 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 12,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWAN) options are showing a volume of 21,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CWAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,600 underlying shares of CWAN. Below is a chart showing CWAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amer Sports Inc (Symbol: AS) options are showing a volume of 20,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of AS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,500 underlying shares of AS. Below is a chart showing AS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
