Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, CWAN, AS

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWAN) options are showing a volume of 21,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CWAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,600 underlying shares of CWAN. Below is a chart showing CWAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amer Sports Inc (Symbol: AS) options are showing a volume of 20,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of AS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,500 underlying shares of AS. Below is a chart showing AS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, CWAN options, or AS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks
ANF Insider Buying
Funds Holding FALC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.