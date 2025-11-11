Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, CWAN, AS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 12,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWAN) options are showing a volume of 21,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CWAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,600 underlying shares of CWAN. Below is a chart showing CWAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amer Sports Inc (Symbol: AS) options are showing a volume of 20,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of AS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,500 underlying shares of AS. Below is a chart showing AS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, CWAN options, or AS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.