Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MATX, FE, MKSI

FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) options are showing a volume of 19,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 9,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,400 underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And MKS Inc. (Symbol: MKSI) saw options trading volume of 7,312 contracts, representing approximately 731,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of MKSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,200 underlying shares of MKSI. Below is a chart showing MKSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MATX options, FE options, or MKSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FFNM Videos
FMN Historical Stock Prices
ALZ Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.