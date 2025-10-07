Markets
MATX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MATX, FE, MKSI

October 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX), where a total volume of 1,551 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 155,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) options are showing a volume of 19,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 9,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,400 underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And MKS Inc. (Symbol: MKSI) saw options trading volume of 7,312 contracts, representing approximately 731,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of MKSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,200 underlying shares of MKSI. Below is a chart showing MKSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

