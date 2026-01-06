Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: M, TEM, NVAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 46,232 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.4% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 26,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) saw options trading volume of 24,963 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 1,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,400 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 21,087 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 14,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for M options, TEM options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.