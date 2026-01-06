Markets
M

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: M, TEM, NVAX

January 06, 2026 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 46,232 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.4% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 26,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) saw options trading volume of 24,963 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 1,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,400 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 21,087 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 14,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for M options, TEM options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 UVSP Dividend History
 RMTI YTD Return
 DSS Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
UVSP Dividend History-> RMTI YTD Return-> DSS Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

M
TEM
NVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.