Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: M, TEM, NVAX

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) saw options trading volume of 24,963 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 1,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,400 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 21,087 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 14,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
