Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: M, PTON, WDC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total of 44,688 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 15,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 56,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 18,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 47,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for M options, PTON options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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