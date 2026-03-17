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M

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: M, PTON, WDC

March 17, 2026 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total of 44,688 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 15,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 56,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 18,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 47,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for M options, PTON options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Screener
 SMG Videos
 Broker Darlings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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PTON
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