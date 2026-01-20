Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LYB, FSLR, JPM

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 9,421 contracts, representing approximately 942,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 44,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LYB options, FSLR options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
