Markets
LYB

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LYB, FSLR, JPM

January 20, 2026 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), where a total volume of 22,604 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 9,421 contracts, representing approximately 942,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 44,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LYB options, FSLR options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Oversold Metals Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PTNR
 Funds Holding SVFB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Oversold Metals Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PTNR-> Funds Holding SVFB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LYB
FSLR
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.