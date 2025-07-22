Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, DHI, NOC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 22,354 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 1,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 28,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $139 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 385,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

