Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, DHI, NOC

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 28,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $139 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 385,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, DHI options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of MKTX
FLXS market cap history
ICF shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.